Joe Biden’s Candidacy

Early in the morning on Holy Thursday Joe Biden announced his decision to run for President of our country.
He did not surprise anyone. People have been saying for days, if not months, that he would do it.
But the announcement brought joy to those who know him.
And many know him, since Uncle Joe, as his supporters call him, has served as U.S. Senator and Vice President. In fact, he entered politics on a national scene …
1 Comment
“President Erdogan told me, he is an old friend, said you were right, we let too many people through, now we are trying to seal the border.”