“Easter, the great celebration of Orthodoxy, a day that symbolises for all the victory of the Light against the darkness, of Justice against injustice, of Love against bigotry…, can be this year a day of certainty for a better future”, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras noted in his message for Easter.

“After many difficult years we can be optimistic. The calvary of the memoranda and of the surveillance is behind ” said Tsipras and wished Happy Easter with peace and love to all.