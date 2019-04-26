Critics Say SYRIZA Reform Bill Dumbed Down Higher Education

ATHENS – A Radical Left SYRIZA overhaul of higher education approved by Parliament after a contentious debate would severely undermine standards and upset the country’s university system, critics said.

The legislation merges technical colleges (TEI) with lower standards with universities and already has more than 400,000 TEI graduates demanding their diplomas be changed to say they have university degrees.

The bill introduced by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has been widely criticized for reverting to outdated teaching models and opening the back door to hirings to benefit SYRIZA during an election year with the party plummeting in polls.

The bill was approved by a vote of 147-100 in Parliament, with 53 members either not voting nor present, giving the legislation a go-ahead despite not having the backing of a majority of the 300 lawmakers in the body.

There had been months of protests from teachers, students and parents who were ignored by the government, which has tried to roll back higher standards for getting into college and staying there, including allowing students to stay for life without graduating.

Loukas Vlachos, a physics professor at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, told Kathimerinin the bill was a blow to the Greek higher education system. “The government is prepared to destroy education, the key driver of the country’s cultural and economic growth,” he said.

A former SYRIZA education chief had said that “excellence in education is not a virtue,” and the party also has beliefs that students shouldn’t be tested too rigorously or pushed too hard and the bill also is said to prefer rote memorization over critical thinking teaching.