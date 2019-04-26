Mitsotakis Says He’d Roll Back SYRIZA Taxes, Bring Growth, Investors

ATHENS – Comfortably ahead in polls with an election coming this year, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’ stop the overtaxation of the middle class, lure investors, battle corruption and increase growth for Greece.

The Conservatives are on a path to unseat the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who beat New Democracy twice in 2015 but has spent four years reneging on anti-austerity vows, seeing his popularity sink like a stone.

In an interview with the magazine Politico, he said this year’s elections will be the first in 10 years that won’t roil the markets with fears about the volatility of the economy, propped up since 2010 with three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($363.09 billion.)

Those ended on Aug. 20, 2018 but apart from a 10-billion euro ($11.14 billion) bond sale last year at interest rates far higher than the rescue packages, the country still hasn’t made a full return to the markets and investors have been scared off by an avalanche of tax hikes that took the corporate rate to 29 percent and with major projects being stymied.

With the government claiming bringing 2 percent growth after the Gross Domestic Product shrunk some 25 percent during the crisis, Mitsotakis said he’d be able to increase that considerably and bring a parade of investors in his first 18 months in office if he wins.

He also pledged a "truly independent" authority to crack down on corruption and graft in a country with one of the worst records in the world and a number of major scandals, especially including banks.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos had admitted that the government deliberately overtaxed the middle class so it would be able to give handouts to lower-income sectors hammered by more austerity measures Tsipras imposed, breaking his word again.

Mitsotakis said he’d end the overtaxation and also cut the Value Added Tax and bring down the corporate rate to make the country more friendly to foreign companies.