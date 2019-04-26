Samaria National Park Opening on Good Friday, from South Entrance

The southern entrance of the Samaria National Park on Crete, at Agia Roumeli, will be opening to visitors on Good Friday. According to an announcement issued by the Chania Forestry Department, the start of operation for the park will begin from the southern entrance and for the first two kilometres of the route.

“If weather conditions change so as to create problems for the unobstructed and safe passage of visitors, the Chania Forestry Department may decide to regulate passage or even forbid the entrance of visitors into the park,” the announcement added.