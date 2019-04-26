“Confiscate My Casket:” Greek Street Slipper Vendor, 90, Fined

THESSALONIKI – Continuing a pattern of going after poor people while letting the rich escape, Greek authorities fined a 90-year-old woman who sells slippers on the street 2,600 euros ($2897) because she didn’t keep accounting records.

Sousana Iliadou, who also sold handkerchiefs and woolen slippers at an outdoor market in the suburb of Ambelokipi, was notified about the fine – after she said was also mugged on the street by two women.

She said that she couldn’t pay the fine and told authorities, “Confiscate my casket,” news reports said. She had been arrested in March and was held in police detention for 12 hours, causing a public outcry before being released while a prosecutor intervened.

Before her sentence was rolled back, a cleaning lady in Athens had been sentenced to jail for forging an elementary school certificate while high-level appointees who had done the same were not prosecuted, critics saying the law is not applied evenly in Greece.