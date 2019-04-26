Athenians’ Exodus for Easter to Peak in the Next Hours

ATHENS – The residents of Athens are massively leaving the city for their Easter holidays. Police said that the traffic on the country’s motorways is very high.

Approximately 24,000 vehicles used the Athens-Corinth motorway until 10:00 on Friday while approximately 15,000 cars were recorded moving on Athens-Thessaloniki motorway.

Traffic police said that the exodus will peak in the next hours.

On Thursday, 133,592 vehicles left from Athens from the two motorways.

It is reminded that trucks are no allowed to use the motorway from 06:00 until 16:00 on Friday.