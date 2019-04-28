Obituaries in Greek-American Community

ANVROS, GERASIMOS

BROOKFIELD, WI (from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, published on Apr. 17) – Gerasimos “Jerry” Anvros was Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 14, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Niovi (nee Patrinos) for 58 years. Further survived by many family members and friends in Greece and in the United States. Funeral Service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Annunication Greek Orthodox Church.

CHACHAS, GREGORY

MILLCREEK, UT (from Dignity Memorial, published online on Apr. 16) – Gregory John Chachas (July 5, 1932 – April 12, 2019). Gregory John Chachas was born July 5, l932 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Evelyn Tsimopoulos Chachas and John Chachas, both immigrants from Greece. He attended elementary school in Ely Nevada, where the family had made its home since 1926. Gregory attended high school at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah but graduated from White Pine High School in 1948, returning to Ely for the final semester his senior year upon the unexpected death of his elder sister, Bessie. He was deemed an exceptionally bright student and through the support of Wasatch Academy, he applied and was accepted to Harvard University. He was affiliated there with Dunster House and a member of Harvard’s tennis team. While he entered in the Harvard class of 1953, his college years were interrupted by two breaks, first to work on the family’s cattle ranch and then the Korean conflict. After a year at Harvard, he took a leave and returned to the Cleveland Ranch for two years. During his years of solitude on the ranch he taught himself Morse code, and upon being drafted the U.S. military deployed him as a high-speed radio operator in Manheim, Germany rather than the Korean peninsula. Upon completion of his military tour he was discharged and returned to Harvard and completed his baccalaureate degree in Economics. Upon graduation he returned to the west and subsequently attended the University of Utah College of Law, where he earned his juris doctorate degree. He married Mary Pappasideris in 1958, who at the time was the Women’s Section editor of The Salt Lake Tribune. The couple moved to Ely in 1960 where Mr. Chachas established a law practice. Along with his father and brother, Ted, they owned and operated several successful local businesses including the Junction Motor Service Company, the first GM dealership established in Northern Nevada; the Hilltop Motel and Hilltop Drug; and the Cleveland Ranch, a large and historic Nevada cattle ranch in Spring Valley. He and his brother were instrumental in developing numerous family assets such as a shopping center featuring a Safeway Supermarket and other stores for the Ely community. In his professional career he practiced law in Ely and also served as the Ely City Attorney. He later served as District Attorney for Eureka County, Nevada, and District Attorney for White Pine County, as well. Later in his life he developed a passion for mineral exploration and development and accumulated a series of mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. Since the mid-1990s, he concentrated on his investments in water and mining properties. Gregory preferred the open spaces and drove hundreds of thousands of miles in the American West. He was an avid swimmer, tennis player, skier and hunter. He preferred the expansive vistas of Nevada and maintained a home in Ely until his death. He liked nothing more than walking with his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary, who died in January 2016. He is survived by his three sons: Gregory (wife Tammy) of San Diego; George (wife Cheryl) of San Diego and Park City; and John (wife Diane) of New York City. He loved playing chess and telling one-line jokes to his seven grandchildren: Gregory III, Elizabeth, Alexander, Victoria, Anne, Christopher, and Jack. He also is survived by one brother, James, but was preceded in death by his sister, Bessie, and two brothers Theodore (Ted) and Basil. A memorial service was held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake followed by a private service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Alta Club (100 E. South Temple) on Saturday, May 4th at 12:30 PM to which all friends are welcome.

CHRIST, TOM

RICHMOND, IN (from The Palladium-Item, published on Apr. 19) – Tom Christ, Athanasios Christodoulou, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, April 12 at the age of 90. He was at his home in Peachtree City, Georgia and is formerly from Richmond, Indiana. Born November 24, 1928 in Romania to Christo and Eleni, moving to Herso, Greece soon after. The oldest of four children, he learned to work hard and love family. Living in Greece he endured WWII as a child working with the Resistance against the German occupation. As a young man he served in the Greek Army in Korea. Later he began a career in the shoe making trade. Tom immigrated to the United States in 1953 and soon became an American citizen in Richmond, Indiana. From the first day in Richmond he began working in his great uncle’s shoe repair shop. In 1963 he married Mildred who preceded him in death this past fall and they raised three daughters, Helen Psihountas, Christina Breckenridge, and Athena Christodoulou. Tom Christ Shoe Repair Shop became a valued business in Richmond for over 40 years. Tom and Millie moved to Peachtree City, Georgia in 2009 to be closer to their daughters. Tom and Millie were blessed with seven grandchildren: Alex, Nicholas, Stephen, Christina, Ellie, Dimitri, and Eva and three great grandsons: Bryden, Kaiden, and Landen. They were fortunate to enjoy many years with their family.

DIAMADUROS, CHRISTINE

CHARLOTTE, NC (from the Charlotte Observer, published on Apr. 16) – Christine Diamaduros, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 13 at the Brookdale Carriage Club. She was born on August 10, 1923 in Sparta, Greece to the late George and Maria Vazenios. She moved from Greece to Charlotte after marrying Panos Diamaduros in 1949. Christine was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and crocheting and loved her family dearly. Christine was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Panos in 2006 and her sisters, Fofo Larikos and Helen Mhxalakakos, and a brother, Basileios Vazeniso. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Daniel L. Kiser and a daughter-in-law, Susan Diamaduros. Christine is survived by her children, Joanne Kiser, Maria Diamaduros, and Perry Diamaduros all of Charlotte; grandchildren, Wesley Diamaduros and Kirby Diamaduros; many nieces and nephews; her sisters, Demetra Karres, and her husband, Theodore of Charlotte, Pat Dizes of Toronto Canada, and brother, Nikos Vazenios and his wife, Alkminie of Athens, Greece. A Trisagion and Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 16 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Rev. Fr. Vasileios Tsourlis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Altar/Ministry Fund, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Attn: Child of God Academy, 5108 Kuykendall Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

GEANNELIS, MARY

BENNINGTON, VT (from the Bennington Banner, published on Apr. 17) – Mary Nikitas Geannelis (April 4, 1934 – April 14, 2019) passed away peacefully at her home on West Road, Bennington, Vermont with her loving family surrounding her. Mary was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and lived with her mother, Diamanto Rigopoulos Nikitas and her father, Nikitas K. Nikitas along with her five brothers: Charlie (Angela), Regas (Aphy), Jimmy (Aphro), John (Helen) and Billy (Lydia). While living in Fitchburg the family was dedicated to the Greek community where they were members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. In 1951, Mary’s family moved to East Greenbush, NY where Mary was crowned homecoming queen at Columbia High School, graduating in 1952. Shortly after, she met Richard “Dick” Geannelis. They married on May 13, 1956 and purchased their West Road home where they raised their family. Mary’s beauty and graciousness blessed anyone who was fortunate enough to be in her presence. Her smile, kind words, and concern for everyone and her community were charming and sincere. Most notably, Mary and Dick owned and operated Geannelis’ Restaurant on Main St. in Bennington from 1970-1985, until retirement began their next phase of life. Dick died unexpectedly in 1995 and in 1997 Mary resurrected the restaurant in honor of her late husband. The restaurant remained opened until 1999, when Mary finally closed its doors for good. Mary dedicated her hard work and life to the Bennington community. She had a heartfelt commitment to all and she did her job unequivocally, never disappointing. Behind her beauty and humble nature, Mary’s accomplishments were many: Bennington Co-op Savings and Loan, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Bennington Museum, Better Bennington Corporation, Bennington Area Aids Project, Bennington Garden Club of America, Kelly-Cooper Fund, United Way Volunteers, Gray Ladies, Supervisor of Glastenbury, VT, United Counseling Service, Bennington Chamber of Commerce, Bennington Development Association, Old Castle Theatre, Park McCullough House, Altrusa Club, Brownie and Girl Scout Leadership, PTA, MAUHS Music Department, L’Ensemble Music Committee, Park McCullough House, Relay for Life and Capital Campaign for Bennington Project Independence. Her awards included the D. Ed Moore Award given by the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary International/Bennington Clubs, the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, and the Walloomsac Society Award by the Bennington Museum. In 1993, Mary was voted Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Organization of Bennington. In 1996, it was Mary’s honor to carry the U.S. Olympic Torch during the Summer Olympics for Bennington. Mary loved entertaining in her home. She welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm, genuine smile. From politicians, to her many local friends, Mary’s doors were always open. She gave of herself, unselfishly donating her time fundraising for committees she truly believed were for the betterment of the community. She made change happen. Mary was so proud of Bennington, as she was always looking to the towns’ bright future, which she believed lay ahead, knowing that future would come to a community that worked together. The opening of BPI’s Adult Day Care on Harwood Hill was a special day for Mary, as her last fundraising effort came to fruition. Mary, as always, was grateful to see the benefits and be part of such community building events. This was Mary, always giving of herself. Mary had the pleasure of accompanying her daughter Pam and her family on a trip to Greece. It was then Mary was blessed to see her family’s homeland: her father’s village, Lagadia, in the mountains of the Peloponnese; and her mother’s village, Gargallani, on the Ionian Coast. Mary was appreciative of the kindness and support of her neighbors that kept a watchful eye on her. She leaves many friends who were devoted to her well-being and happiness, visiting her every day, bringing smiles, food, conversation and support. Mary was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Pittsfield, MA, with Father John Maheras and Father Peter Costarakis and St. Basils Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY. Locally she participated at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bennington, VT where for many years Father Peter lead the local Greek community in worship; and recently she joined her friends at the Old First Church in Old Bennington, VT for services with the Reverend Kenneth Clarke. Mary leaves behind many people who loved her. She is survived by her beloved children: Pamela Geannelis White and her husband Brad; Peter and his wife Monique; Nikki (husband deceased); and her grandchildren: Nicholas, Margo, Peter, Christopher, Michael, Alex, Evan, Hanley; her great grandson Bennett; and Nina. The family would like to thank At Home Senior Care for their wonderful care of Mary round the clock for the last year and a half while Mary was able to enjoy the comforts of her home. A Greek Orthodox Funeral Service was held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bennington on Saturday April 20. Burial took place following the service in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mary Nikitas Geannelis may be made to At Home Senior Care through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.

KALLINOSIS, ELIZABETH

MIAMI, FL (from the Miami Herald, published on Apr. 17) – Elizabeth Kallinosis, 93, of Miami, passed away April 15 at home. She is survived by her sons, Lou (Tula) and Tom Kallinosis; grandchildren, Chris (Joanna), and Vivian (Brett); great grandchild Cammeron and granddaughter Elizabeth (Alexi). She married Christos in 1951 and came to the United States from Greece. She was very active in the Greek Orthodox Churches: Annunciation in North Miami and recently at St. Andrew in Kendall. Funeral service was held April 18 at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. We all love you, may your memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church or Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

LAMBRINOS, HRISA

ALLENTOWN, PA (from the Morning Call, published on Apr. 9) – Hrisa H. Lambrinos, 90, of Allentown, died on April 7. She was the wife of the late Christos L. Lambrinos who died in 1996. Hrisa was born on November 12, 1928 in Filia, Greece, daughter of the late Stergios and Evrikomi (Marmarou) Savas. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was active in Philoptochos and the Senior Citizen’s. She helped out in the family’s Town & Country Restaurant in Bath. Survivors: Son Stergios and his wife Christina of Allentown; daughters Anthipe Marmaros, her husband Efstratios of Allentown and Evrikomi Kefala and husband Fotios of Filia, Greece; sisters Panyiota and Eleni both of Australia; eight grandchildren, Annamaria, Chrisa, Hristos, George, Panyiotis, Niki, Christos, Chrisa, and eight great-grandchildren. Services were held April 10 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Bethlehem. Contributions: To the Cathedral.

MARINIS, ANASTASIOS

HANOVER, MA (from The Hanover Mariner, published on Apr. 17) – Anastasios Tom Marinis, of Hanover, died April 16. Tom emigrated from Greece to Toronto, Canada in 1965 and then to the United States in 1970. He was a hard worker and started in the gas industry in 1973 and purchased his own company in 1980. He loved his family and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and traveling, especially to his home country of Greece. He was described as the life of the party who had a zest for life. Tom was very personable, outgoing, and a friend to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of Georgia (Angelopoulos) Marinis of Hanover. Loving father of Angela Marinis and her husband Beecher Cotton of Rockland, Dena Manning and her husband Bill of Duxbury, and Ted Marinis and his wife Heather of Hanover. Cherished brother of Soula Poulos, Aspasia Likatos, Demetra Marinis, Demetrios Marinis, and the late John Marinis. Loving Papou of Anastasia, Billy, and Alexandra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral was held at the St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.