Going on in Our Community

APRIL 25-27

MANHATTAN – Ion by Euripides at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, three performances only on Thursday, Apr. 25, Friday, Apr. 26, and Saturday, Apr. 27. All shows at 8 PM. Presented in Greek with English supertitles. In a new translation and direction by renowned Greek director Ioli Andreadi, the play stars Konstantinos Bibis and Dimitra Chatoupi, with music by Nikos Touliatos. More information is available by phone: 212-563-6269.

APRIL 29

MANHATTAN – The Monthly Social & Networking event held jointly with the Manhattan-based AHEPA Family Chapters, Delphi #25, and the Daughters of Penelope, Evryklea Chapter #36, at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan on Monday, Apr. 29, 6-8 PM. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Please contact ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com for details.

MAY 1

MANHATTAN – Book Release for Mykonos Mob by Jeff Siger on Wednesday, May 1, 6:30 PM at The Mysterious Bookshop, 58 Warren Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 212-587-1011 and online: mysteriousbookshop.com.

MAY 1-5

BROOKLINE, MA – The 10th Annual Teddy K Classic Greek Basketball Tournament takes place May 1-5 at Hellenic College Holy Cross, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline. The Teddy K Classic is Boston’s biggest and fastest growing basketball tournament in memory of Teddy Kariotis. Proceeds benefit the Teddy Kariotis Foundation Scholarship.

2018’s Teddy Kariotis Scholarship winner was John Markis, now studying at Duke University. Also receiving scholarships in 2018 were Colin Lomansey, Elias Tsiantoulis, and Themi Splagounias. Come enjoy your time in a friendly family atmosphere Greek basketball tournament with friends, music, food and more. Sign up info: Tony: 617-590-8051 or info@teddykclassic.com. Divisions: Mens – High School – Middle School – Girls. High School Seniors please apply for our scholarship. $2,000 Grand Prize. Performances: Shoot-for-a-Prize Sweepstakes, shoot for a chance to win $10,000. Ask about sponsorship packages to benefit the scholarship fund. Saturday night after-hours info for 21+ to come. More information available by phone: 617-731-3500 and online: teddykclassic.com.

MAY 1, JUNE 5

MANHATTAN – New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to his New York residency at Drom with three concerts for the Spring and Summer seasons. The theme for the new performances is “Road to Athens,” as the series will culminate in a concert at the prestigious NOSTOS Summer Festival at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece on June 30th. The upcoming New York shows are Wednesday, May 1 and Jun. 5, both at 8 PM. Also featured are the musicians Ben Butler (guitars), Richard Hammond (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitars, assistant director), Agapitos Maganaris (bouzouki, vocals), Gary Schreiner (accordion, harmonica), Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion) and Jessie Reagen Mann (cello). More information is available online: dromnyc.com.

MAY 2

MANHATTAN – You’re invited to The Economist’s EASTMED New York Investment Summit, Cyprus-Greece-Israel: Strengthening Business Ties, at Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday, May 2, 8 AM-3 PM. Bringing together key policy-makers, government officials and prominent business leaders to brainstorm, openly debate, and explore the investment opportunities available in the Eastern Mediterranean region. More information is available online: http://www.hazliseconomist.com/en/event/Eastmed_NY_Investment_Summit/form.

MAY 3

MANHATTAN – The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce holds its 15th Annual Awards Dinner honoring ExxonMobil in Manhattan on Friday, May 3, 6:30 PM. More information is available online: cypruschamber.com.

MAY 3-5

AUGUSTA, GA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street in Augusta, holds the Spring Greek Mini-Festival May 3-5. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, and vendors as well as Greek music and dancing. Free Admission. Hours: Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, 11 AM-10 PM, and Sunday, May 5, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 706-724-1087 and online: holytrinityaugusta.org./spring-festival

CLIFTON, NJ – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road in Clifton, holds its annual Greek Festival May 3-5. Enjoy authentic Greek food – gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, Greek pastries, bar service, live music and dancing, vendors, church tours, 50/50 raffles, games and rides for the kids. Admission fee: $1 to benefit St. Nicholas Shrine at World Trade Center. Hours: Friday, May 3, 11:30 AM-2 PM (luncheon) and 5-11 PM (evening hours); Saturday, May 4, 1-11 PM; and Sunday, May 5, 12-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 973-779-2626 and online: cliftongreekfestival.com.

JACKSON, MS – Holy Trinity & St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 5725 Pear Orchard Road in Jackson, holds its annual Greek Festival May 3-5. Enjoy authentic Greek food and sweets, marketplace, Pepsi products, Budweiser beverages, etc. Also, delivery and drive thru 11 AM-2:30 PM on Friday. Entertainment includes live Greek music, dancing, and dance lessons, children’s games, space jumps, face painting, and church tours. Hours: Friday, May 3, 5-10 PM; Saturday, May 4, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, May 5, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 601-355-6325 and online: greekfestjackson.org.

MAY 3-11

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents the New York Greek Film Expo May 3-11at the Directors Guild Theater 110 West 57th Street in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, and the Bow Tie Cinemas 430 Plandome Road in Manhasset. Topical offerings reflect the Greek and Greek-American experience with films that capture the current political and social transitions in Greece, the life stories of 20th century cultural giants, a love story set against the backdrop of the Greek War of Independence, and a documentary that explores women’s issues. Greek language films are shown with English subtitles. For further information, to purchase tickets to the New York Greek Film Expo and Opening Reception or for information on how to become a Hellenic Film Society USA sponsor, please visit https://hellenicfilmusa.org/ or email info@hellenicfilmusa.org or call 646-844-1488.

MAY 3-19

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, presents the contemporary Greek comedy Ftistos O Makaritis by Penny Filaktaki, directed by Ioanna Katsarou. The play debuted in Thessaloniki and has since toured throughout Greece with great success, and is now in Astoria running Friday and Saturday, 8 PM and Sunday, 5 PM through May 19. More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: greekculturalcenter.org.

MAY 4-5

DURHAM, NC – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751 in Durham. Enjoy fabulous food and pastries, Greek wines and beer, vendors galore: a Greek grocery, award-winning olive oils, artwork, hand-made jewelry, crafts, children’s books, novelties and activities, silent auction, raffle, and church tours. Live bouzouki music and folk dance performances. Bring your dancing feet. Kids Zone and fun for all ages. Free parking and free admission. Cash Raffle: prizes of $1000, $500, and $250. Tickets are $5 each; a book of five tickets is only $20. Prize drawing is 7 PM on Sunday, May 5 in the Main Tent. Winner need not be present. A portion of the festival proceeds benefits the Durham Rescue Mission. Hours: 11 AM-8 PM both days. More information is available by phone: 919-484-1600 and online: durhamgreekfestival.org.

MAY 5-11

PITTSBURGH, PA – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge Street in Pittsburgh, holds its annual Greek Festival May 5-11. Enjoy delicious “homemade” Greek food at the festival open for lunch through dinner with outdoor grill, dining under the tent, live Greek band, nightly dancing by the youth of the community, and wonderful camaraderie. Hours: Sunday, May 5, Noon-8 PM; Monday, May 6-Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-10 PM, music ’til midnight. More information is available by phone: 412-682-3866 and online: stnickspgh.org.

MAY 9-12

WATERBURY, CT – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury, holds its 47th annual Greek Festival. Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, jewelry, raffles Church viewing and tours. Entertainment includes live Greek music in the evenings, Greek dancing by the youth of the church and Kids’ corner. Free parking and free admission. Hours: Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 10, 11AM-11 PM; Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, May 12, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-754-5189 and online: holytrinitywaterbury.org/greekfest.

May 10-11

ASTORIA – The Theatrical Group of St. Demetrios Astoria presents H Theia apo to Sikago (The Aunt from Chicago), the comedy by Alekos Sakellarios, directed by Apostolos Mavrommatis and Stavroula Tsoutsa, on May 10 and 11, 8 PM at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria. Free admission.