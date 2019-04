On April 21st of this year and in the couple of days preceding it, I was greeted by a few folks, from store cashiers to passersby on the street, with the benevolent wish of “Happy Easter”. My overt response is always to reciprocate – “thank you, same to you,” even though my Easter – this year and most years – falls on a different Sunday.

Years ago, I did away with the lengthier but more accurate explanation of: “thank you, but, …