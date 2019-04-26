Fr. Evangelidis of the Annunciation Parish in Stamford, CT Discusses Holy Week and Easter

By Theodore Kalmoukos April 26, 2019

Fr. Evangelos Evangelidis, presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Stamford, CT, shortly before the Resurrection Service, chanting the hymn “Come receive the light”. (Photo: Annunciation parish in Stamford Connecticut)

Fr. Evangelos Evangelidis, presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Stamford, Connecticut, spoke to The National Herald about the Great and Holy Week and the “Feast of Feasts”, Holy Pascha in his parish.

The parish is comprised of three hundred families who contribute financially, but it also serves another two hundred families who attend Church Services.

Fr. Evangelos said that, “this year, like every year, I am going to conduct the holy services for Holy Week and Pascha with reverence, solemnity, and …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available