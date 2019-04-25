Elakati Hotel, a Greek Hospitality Experience on Rhodes

RHODES – Elakati Luxury Boutique Hotel is the perfect place to experience true Greek Hospitality. It is an adults only themed hotel located in the center of Rhodes, just a few minutes away from all shops, restaurants, bars and a walk away from one of the most beautiful and cosmopolitan beaches on the island of Rhodes, Elli Beach. As a themed hotel the architecture itself takes you on a whole other journey, where each level has a unique design with a theme that reflects the beauty and history of Rhodes. While nature is one of Greece’s beauties, ecological materials were combined to create a traditional atmosphere with modern comforts. Aromas, flavors, and tastes conveniently displayed in the small Greek Corner, ease the search for the perfect gift to take back home. Embracing a healthier lifestyle physically and environmentally, guests can explore the center of Rhodes on an Elakati bicycle made with natural materials by Coco-mat.

The Rooms

The Boutique Hotel was given the name Elakati (distaff) as weaving was an important tradition for women in ancient Greece. It consists eleven different rooms, with distinctive design that reflects its name in a creative and unusual way, with exclusive themes on each floor featuring details that portray the island of Rhodes. As the wool wrapped around the “Elakati” unfolds in the weaving process, this is how the history of the island of Rhodes is revealed from the ground up in this themed hotel. A lovely blend of history, nature and elegance.

“Elafos”, meaning “Deer” the symbol of the island of Rhodes, is the name of the room on the ground floor designed to offer comfort to those with disabilities.

“Anthokipos” , which means “Flower Garden” , is the theme of the first floor. The flower names “Gerani”, “Aspalathos” and “Iviskos” were given to the rooms as they grow in abundance on the island of Rhodes.

“Pelagos” is the theme of the second floor, a Greek word for Sea, while “Faros”, “Nisos”, and “Kavos” are the names of the rooms on this floor and refer to the beautiful waters of the Aegean Sea.

The third floor was given the name “Mythos” as the rooms “Milos”, “Castro”, and “Vrachos” consist of elements that reflect the history of the island of Rhodes.

Finally, the last floor consists of the suite “Helios”, meaning “Sun”, as Rhodes is known as the Island of the Sun, since it shines brightly 300 days a year.

Comfort

As comfort is very important and essential for a pleasant and restful stay, Elakati Luxury Boutique Hotel co –operates with Coco-mat a leader in natural sleep products. All mattresses, pillows, bed bases, linens and duvets are made from natural materials combined to create great comfort and style by Coco-mat offering a variety of seven different pillows to choose from.

Elakati is a special place with a diversity of unforgettable experiences, an adventure unlike no other to discover the treasures of Greek History in modern life. With hospitality running deeply in our roots from ancient times, generosity and courtesy at Elakati Luxury Boutique Hotel are a way of life and all who enter as guests, leave as friends.

Elakati Bicycle

As a themed Luxury Boutique Hotel located in the center of Rhodes, Elakati offers guests a wooden bicycle to explore the city center.

The Elakati bicycles are available at the Boutique Hotel at any time of the day. They are free of use and make a perfect means of transportation to discover the treasures of the island of Rhodes. The bicycles are custom made and are produced by Coco-mat, a leader in natural sleep products, which recently presented this new product. All parts of the bicycle are top quality and are combined to create a ride with elegant design and great comfort.

Riding the Elakati bicycle is an easy, fun and eco – friendly way to travel around the city center and visit the shops, beaches, cafe, restaurants and Medieval Old Town. It gives you the opportunity to appreciate the streets and the beauty of the island of Rhodes while at the same time staying healthy and contributing to the environment.

Contact Information:

Elakati Luxury Boutique Hotel

Lochagou Fanouraki 29

Rhodes, 85100

Tel.: +30 22410 70688

email: info@elakati.com

website: https://www.elakati.com/