Chicago Restaurateur Takis Kastanis Talks to TNH about Family Business and Yolk

CHICAGO – Proud Greek-American and Chicago native Taki Kastanis, the Founder and Owner of Yolk, Chicago’s home for brunch, spoke with The National Herald about his life and work.

Born into the restaurant business, growing up with hard-working parents who owned up to ten family-oriented eateries, Kastanis was often seen doing his homework in a booth at one of the restaurants while waiting for his parents to finish work and knew he was destined to become a restauranteur. He successfully owned and sold …