Polakis Draws Fire From SYRIZA Minister for Rebuking Wheelchair Candidate

ATHENS – Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis is getting flak from some in his own ruling Radical Left SYRIZA for suggesting a severely disabled, wheelchair-bound New Democracy candidate for the European Parliament used his condition to get a state job.

Speaking to state-run TV, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos said his deputy’s remarks were “obviously unfortunate” because they damaged the government and boosted its rival.

But no action has been taken, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, without saying whether he agreed with criticism that Polakis’ comments were “vile” and “despicable,” is backing his kind of designated political attack dog, who tears into the party’s enemies frequently.

The candidate Polakis attacked, Stelios Kymbouropoulos said the minister’s opinion didn’t matter and carried no weight with him, although the accusation was that the disability was a method to get a job as a doctor in the National Health System.

“I will not be stopped by one man’s opinion. I’m here to help and I will get where I want to and where I can go,” Kymbouropoulos told Greek broadcaster Open TV. “It is the opinion of one citizen who happens to be a minister. This is how I see it.”

He added that he didn’t like the substance of the remark rather than the smirky tone that Polakis always uses when dismissing others he doesn’t like. “It has nothing to do with names. We are talking about politics here. About what is a disability and how the state hinders disabled people from becoming active citizens. It’s a deeply political issue,” he said.

Xanthos said it was too bad that Polakis spoke out “at a time when the conservatives appeared cornered regarding crucial issues on the social agenda,” and with the elections for European lawmakers and Greek municipalities coming May 26.

“It gave (New Democracy) the chance to counterattack,” he said, referring to the censure motion that the Conservatives leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will submit after the Easter break in order to “change the political climate.”

Xanthos is not the only SYRIZA lawmaker to have expressed disapproval about the demeanor of Polakis, who is increasingly being viewed as a “burden” on the governing party, said Kathimerini, without identifying them.

With general elections coming later this year and SYRIZA far behind – as well as for the European Parliament and Greek regional elections next month – Polakis is reportedly being seen as a detriment and giving ammunition the political opposition.

Some in SYRIZA were said to be especially upset that Polakis, who won’t be muzzled, posted his remarks on Facebook the same day that the SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance ticket, which includes two disabled candidates, was presented ahead of the European Parliament elections, with no remarks from Polakis about them.

Defiant, unrepentant and unreprimanded, Polakis kept the issue alive posting two photos on Facebook – one of them depicting a neoliberal interpretation of equal rights for the disabled while the other showing SYRIZA’s idea of a welfare state.

He didn’t mention the government, while mouthing sympathy and support for the disabled, as cut health care budgets affecting them, leading to some to take to the streets in the wheelchairs to protest without Polakis going out to confront them or to complain.