Russia Rips Menendez Mediterranean Security Plan for Greece, Cyprus

ATHENS – Responding swiftly, the Russian Embassy in Greece tore into U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez’s security plans for America to work with Greece and Cyprus in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, essentially telling him to butt out.

“American Senators are once again lecturing others about morality, this time on the theme, ‘Which countries to be friends with and which not to.’ Isn’t this an interference in Greece’s domestic affairs?” the Embassy said in a series of tweets in Greek.

The protest said the “real aim” of the US is not to prevent Turkey from buying modern air defence systems, but to buy them, as well as F-35 fighter jets from American companies. Menendez said Turkey won’t get the jets if it purchases the Russian S-400 missile defense.

The Russian side said Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat considered a strong friend of Greece and Cyprus, had gone too far in co-sponsoring with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio legislation that would allow the US to support a trilateral partnership of Greece, Cyprus and Israel in energy and defense deals.

That includes lifting a US arms embargo on Cyprus, which doesn’t affect Turkey, unlawfully occupying the northern third of the island since 1974, and where it keeps a 35,000-strong standing army, a key reason why unity talks broke down in 2017.

“The opportunities to deepen security ties that bring peace, security and prosperity have never been more promising,” he said.

The Russian Embassy wasn’t swayed, saying the intent went beyond security. “Everything else is nothing more than sensationalism,” it said, adding “despite the illegal sanctions of the US and the EU, Russia remains open to expanding military-technical cooperation with Greece,” as Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras wants to as well.

The embassy said the sale to Turkey of the S-400 “is not directed against third parties,” and that Russia supports international law and is against actions that promote tensions in the region and also considers United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea – which Turkey doesn’t recognize – of “fundamental importance to resolving any kind of dispute, unlike some other countries.”

Greece’s Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis met with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on April 25 to discuss security in the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues of bilateral interest, after Apostolakis met with the ambassador and the visiting US Menendez earlier in the week.