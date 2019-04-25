Bailouts Over, Elections On, Tsipras Plans Big Welfare Spending, Tax Cuts

ATHENS – Trailing in polls with elections coming this year, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is planning to use a big primary surplus – which critics said was built dubiously – for handouts and tax cuts to woo back voters.

The surplus was 4.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($363.36 billion) in three international bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures or delaying payments owed people and individuals by the government.

The handouts and tax breaks are reportedly set to begin right after the April 28 Easter holiday, a month before the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament with polls showing SYRIZA set for a thumping by candidates from the major opposition New Democracy, which is also ahead for the general elections later this year.

After Tsipras met with top officials, including Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis, they agreed to tax breaks, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

Spending measures, mostly of the welfare type for low-income voters, will be divided into permanent measures and “one-off” bonuses, similar to the “holiday dividend” paid out the last three years before the Christmas holiday, the report added.

There was no word on how that was being viewed by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third rescue package in the summer of 2015, for 86 billion euros ($95.86 billion.)

That came with more harsh austerity measures that Tsipras swore to reject but then imposed while saying it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice and then took credit for what he said is a recovery from a nine-year-long economic crisis.

The lenders said they will review the performance of the Greek economy for years to make sure there’s no backtracking on reforms for political gains but so far haven’t spoken out about Tsipras’ plans for big handouts after he had implemented an avalanche of taxes and hikes.

Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’s opposed to one-time welfare bonuses and handouts that are largely seen as political tricks to get voters at a cost to the economy and recovery.

Political rivals and some analyst said Tsipras’ government has built the surplus through deliberately overtaxing the middle class to redistribute the wealth to the poor – with both sectors hit with taxes – and through harsh spending cuts that will undercut any recovery hopes.