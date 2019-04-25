ND Leader Visits Industrial Area of Aspropyrgos

ATHENS – In the context of pre-electoral tours of several areas in Athens, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the industrial area of Aspropyrgos in western Attica, on Wednesday, where he had the opportunity to talk with residents and workers in the region.

According to a ND statement, Mitsotakis emphasised issues of safety, as almost all residents pointed out that one of the main problems in the region is the unabated crime rate, along with the insecurity they feel by the absence of adequate policing.

The ND leader said that safety and security is a priority for his party, as “safety is not just a right-wing, centrist, or left-wing policy.” He said he is “very aware of what is going on in Aspropyrgos,” and ND knows exactly how to boost police protection once it wins national elections. “It’s something we have done before and we will do again now,” he noted.

Speaking about his key commitments ahead of the elections, the ND president said he would like voters to bear the following words in mind, when they go to the ballot box: “jobs, security, better education, better health, lower taxes.”