Australia Leader Plays Down Terror Threat at Gallipoli Event

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister has played down any potential link between the arrest of an a suspected Islamic State group member in Turkey and a World War I battle commemoration attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders at the Gallipoli peninsula.

Media reported a Syrian was detained before the service held at dawn at ANZAC Cove to mark the April 25, 1915, landing of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday no changes to security at Gallipoli had been made as a result of the arrest.

Concerns about Australians’ safety at Gallipoli escalated last month after a diplomatic row flared between Turkey and Australia after an Australian was arrested in the killings of 50 Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand.