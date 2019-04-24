PM Tsipras, US Senator Menendez Discuss US-Greece Strategic Relationship

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with visiting US Senator Robert Menendez at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

The Greek premier thanked Menendez for his crucial involvement in promoting Greek-American relations, and for the many legislative initiatives he has undertaken in favour of Greece and Cyprus in recent years, as a member of the US Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was given to a bill currently at the US Congress an initiative of senators Menendez and Marco Rubio on security in the East Mediterranean, the emergence of Turkish provocations as well as the promotion of energy partnerships in the region.

In this context, Tsipras and Menendez discussed the continuously growing of the strategic relationship between Greece and US in areas of security, defense, economy and investments following the US-Greece strategic dialogue that began in December.

Furthermore, changes in the region’s energy map and the key role of Greece in these developments were discussed, as were the strengthening of cooperation between the US and the triad of Greece-Cyprus-Israel, and of cooperation with Egypt.

Menendez stressed the importance of cooperation both within NATO and bilaterally. He reiterated that Greece is a pillar of stability and security in the region and praised the importance of the Prespes Agreement for stability and growth in Southeast Europe, congratulating the prime minister for this achievement.

Finally, the two men discussed Turkey’s role in the region and how it needs to respect international law concerning geopolitical issues in the Aegean Sea and in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.