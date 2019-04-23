Memory Eternal for Fr. Constantine Andrews

SNOHOMISH, WA – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco announced the passing of Fr. Constantine J. Andrews in Snohomish, Washington at the age of 101.

Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco in a statement said, “I had the opportunity to visit Father Constantine during my numerous trips to the Seattle area. Even in his advanced years, he was alert and engaging, and I will always recall with great fondness his sincerity and humility when recollecting his many years of service to the Church.” He added “What a long and blessed life he had with his family, and what a gift this was to all those who knew him throughout his distinguished ministry. Father Constantine’s passing is truly the end of an era, as I believe he was the last remaining graduate from the first graduating class of Holy Cross in Pomfret, Connecticut. The students in those early years became some of the finest priests of our Archdiocese. May his memory be eternal.”

Fr. Constantine Andrews was born on December 8, 1917 in Denver, Colorado, the son of John C. Andrews of Paleohorion, Kynouria, Greece, and Catherine, nee Hronakou of Vrontamas, Laconia, Greece.

He attended St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic grade school, and then attended West Denver High School, graduating in 1936. During these years he also attended the Greek Afternoon School of Kimisis Parish of Denver. He also studied for one year at the School of Engineering of the University of Colorado in Boulder with the intention of pursuing studies in Electrical Engineering. In September 1937, however, upon hearing of the opening of the Holy Cross Theological School in Pomfret, CT, he chose to enroll there and study for the priesthood, and graduated with a degree in Theology in 1942.

During his senior year he worked as a fulltime secretary to the Dean, Bishop Athenagoras Cavadas – also the Bishop of Boston – who assigned him to reorganize and head the Adelphaton Department, a position he held until May of 1943.

Fr. Andrews married Joy Seferlis from Springvale, Maine on July 18, 1943. Officiating was Bishop Athenagoras, who then ordained him to the Holy Diaconate on August 15, 1943 in the Church of Sts. Constantine and Helen in Ipswich, MA. In September 1943 Fr. Andrews was ordained to the Holy Priesthood by Archbishop Athenagoras, who later became the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

Fr. Constantine served in many parishes of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.