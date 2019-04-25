Top 5 Beaches in the Dodecanese (Vids)

The Dodecanese contains Greece’s most remote islands – and some of its most wonderful beaches. The top 5 are not to be missed.

Agios Minas Beach, Karpathos

This beach is quite hard to reach – the unpaved dirt road has lots of ups, downs, and turns. The trip down from the mountains takes some time, but the enchanting serenity is surely worth it. A few boats from Diafini offer tickets to the beach, which is a great option for those without a rental car. Because of its location, the beach is not packed with visitors. The water is shallow, with a clear turquoise color. Close to the beach, higher up in the mountains, visitors can also go see the Agios Minas church.

Saint George Beach, Kastellorizo

Located on one of the remotest islands of Greece, Saint George Beach offers clear blue waters and rich marine life, making it perfect for snorkeling. The little church by the beach and the blue-and-white color theme make the place a picturesque Greek dream come true. The sun chairs offer an important shadow since the area doesn’t have many trees to protect from the hot sun.

Koutsomitis, Astypalaia

Koutsomitis is actually a tiny island close to Astypalaia, and it can be reached by boat departing from Pera Yalos on a daily basis. Visitors can dive into the deep blue waters off the boats, or have a swim at the pebbly beach. This non-organized beach is perfect for an adventurous day-trip, but remember to take plenty of sunscreen – there are no sunbeds, umbrellas, or many high trees.

Thermes beach, Kos

Located 12 kilometers away from the town of Kos, Thermes beach is known for its hot thermal springs that are sheltered by rocks near to the beach. If you sit close to the rocks, you’ll experience the unique feeling of hot spring water mixing with the cold sea water. Not far from the springs visitors can find a more organized beach with black pebbles and maintained facilities.

Anthony Quinn Bay, Rhodes