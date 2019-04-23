Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Moving Forward

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – AHEPA Chapter 319 located in Port Jefferson has been making its presence known in the Hellenic Community on Long Island. On April 11, the chapter held a meeting at the Holiday Inn Express in Stony Brook, NY. Attendees included John Tsunis (Long Island Greek American Chamber of Commerce), Father Demetrios Calogredes of Port Jefferson Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, and AHEPA Past 6 District Governor Teddy Manolios. Representing the AHEPA District 6 Lodge were Governor Demi Pamboukes, Warden Peter Ragoussis, and Director of Civic Responsibility Anastasios Stampolis.

The goal of these meetings is to progress the organization and focus on AHEPA’s core values. AHEPA’s mission statement is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.

Positive and democratic leadership allows Chapter 319 to keep its focus on AHEPA’s mission. Leadership is carried out by President of the Chapter Nicholas Calogredes and Executive Board Bobby Gemelas, Mike Kontonicolas, and Alexandros Vogiatzis. This powerful force coupled with full support of Fr. Demetrios Calogredes and the Greek Orthodox Port Jefferson Church will continue to drive success for this chapter.

Since reactivation in 2017, the chapter has been making strides. This past Greek heritage month, a proclamation was made in the Town of Brookhaven for the recognition of Greek Independence Day. Brothers of this chapter were instrumental in making that proclamation possible and helping spread awareness about how our ancestors fought for freedom.

Every year the chapter is busy hosting fundraiser events to raise money for education and hosting local events to support the community while bringing people together. Recently, they had a successful Lenten Fasolada Luncheon at the Assumption Church with over 75 attendees and 100 bowls of soup served. The extra food was donated to a local soup kitchen. In September, everyone is invited to join them on their annual fishing trip out of Port Jefferson Marina where they had over 250 catches last year.

Camaraderie, Brotherhood, and love for Hellenism bring this group of volunteers together to make a difference in this world. The brothers of chapter 319 would like to wish all a Kalo Pascha and Kali Anastasi!