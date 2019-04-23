Metropolitan Emmanuel of France is Not a Candidate for Archbishop of America

BOSTON – Metropolitan Emmanuel of France is no longer among the candidates to become Archbishop of America according to the most recent information received by The National Herald from two sources who wish to maintain their anonymity.

Until recently, Metropolitan Emmanuel was on the list of candidates for the Throne of the Archdiocese of America, along with Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Prousa.

However, Metropolitan Emmanuel himself reportedly has informed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew that he is not interested in the Archbishopric position in America.

It …