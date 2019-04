ATHENS – Opera in Greece is called Lyriki Skini, and those who know it, love it. The Katia Paschou Project promotes the art form born in Renaissance Europe but inspired by ancient Greek drama, and at its recent Gala at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts and Music in Athens, the adults whose tickets helped fund the Project reveled in the immediate reward of a thrilling evening filled with their favorite arias and duets.

Titled The Great Arias of …