Now that it’s been established that Greek Tourism Minister Elena “Easy Rider” Kountoura, a former model is for sale – cheap – all we have to do is determine the price because she’s ready to peddle herself to almost any political party, not knowing she shouldn’t want to belong to any club that would have her as a member.

Even by the no-standards world of Greek politics, where far-right jingoists like the Dependent Greeks will join the Looney Left SYRIZA to …