Sen. Menendez Talks to TNH about His Meeting with ND Leader Mitsotakis

By Anastasios Koutsogiannis April 22, 2019

US Senator Robert Menendez during a working lunch with ND Leader Mitsotakis at the Meseum of Acropolis, in Athens on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by TNH/Anastasis Koutsogiannis)

ATHENS – Greek-American relations were at the heart of the discussion between the U.S. Senator Robert Menendez from New Jersey and New Democracy President and main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a working lunch at the Acropolis Museum’s restaurant on April 22. The U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt was also present at the meeting.

“We conducted a very good, extensive, and in-depth discussion on Greek-American relations and the vision of New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the future of these …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available