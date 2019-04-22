Kallithea Thermal Springs, a Hidden Gem of Rhodes

Kallithea Thermal Springs is a hidden gem, a public secret. Located at the bay of Kallithea just 9 kilometers from the city of Rhodes, it’s an ideal place to spend the day, to relax and to enjoy the unique and beautiful combination of nature, architecture, and history.

Kallithea Springs was built by the Italians in 1928, but the therapeutic properties of the thermal springs have been known since the Ancient Greek times. The complex was designed by Italian architect Petrio Lombardy, and its magnificent design complements the natural beauty of the area.

The location and scenery soothe the mind – it’s a spacious, well-maintained area with impressive lounge spaces, patios, and terraces.

Pebblestone mosaics, lush gardens, clear waters, and astonishing palm trees offer an exotic feeling and make it a perfect place for a little get-away. The temperature of the water of the springs is lovely 19 °C (66 °F). And while visitors enjoy the water’s health-improving properties, the picturesque area relaxes the mind as well.

Recently, the Springs have been completely renovated and restored according to modern needs and standards, while still appreciating its history. Hundreds of visitors enjoy the thermal springs daily, but not only tourists visit – many Greeks enjoy the beauty and historical feeling of the area. Sunday is often the day when many Greeks like to head to Kallithea Springs and spend the whole day there, drinking frappe, playing games and having lunch. Despite many visitors, the Springs never feel overcrowded – there’s enough space and peace for everyone.

Having lunch in Kallithea is not more expensive than in the city, so visitors don’t necessarily need to pack their own lunch. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy good food and to observe the people around savoring their summer day.

The Café is open from 9 AM until late at night, and it also operates as a beach bar. It’s a great spot to relax and enjoy the magical sunset with a cold drink in your hand.

The everyday operating hours are from 8 am to 8 PM, so visitors can spend the whole day relaxing. The bus ticket from the city costs €2.40, and the trip doesn’t take long. The bus drivers will shout loud and clear when it’s time to get off the bus, so you can’t miss your stop. The entrance fee is €3, so this luxury is not just for the rich! The price includes a deck chair as well.

Kallithea Springs is a place so beautiful that several international and Greek movies have been filmed there. Many public events take place at their premises, offering a variety of entertainment for those seeking it. Festivals, concerts, cultural and artistic events – the list goes on! Kallithea Springs is also a popular place for weddings and other forms of private events.

If visiting Rhodes, be sure not to miss this experience – a visit to the Kallithea Springs is truly a treat for both body and soul.