Souvlaki Price Hike Due to Pork Shortage Will Be “Zero to Minimal,” Sellers Say

Representatives of fast-food chains and souvlaki sellers played down the impact of higher pork prices on the cost of the classic Greek souvlaki, the traditional “takeaway” option loved by tourists and locals alike. The price of pork increased due to higher European sales to China, whose pig farms were decimated by disease.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), many sellers said they expected to absorb the extra cost and keep prices for the pita and gyros snack essentially unchanged. Others were more cautious and did not rule out a hike of up to 0.1 euros being passed on to consumers.

The discussion was prompted by the statements of the newly-formed union of souvlaki makers in Athens, who announced that the price of souvlaki could go up to 3.0 euros each, due to increasing pork prices worldwide.