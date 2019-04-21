Milos Breeze Hotel: ‘Apollonian’ Beauty on the Island of Milos

Built on a beautiful hill and surrounded by all the elements of enchanting Greek nature, the 4-star boutique hotel Milos Breeze will be your idyllic retreat during holidays on Milos island. Pollonia or Apollonia, the area where the hotel is located, is a picturesque fishing village of 300 inhabitants, built around a beautiful bay at the northeastern tip of the island. Pollonia probably took its name from the Temple of Apollo that was built at the Lighthouse of Pelekouda.

“We are a family business and our main concern is the absolute pleasure and satisfaction of our visitors. We achieve this by focusing on warm hospitality and emphasizing the personalized services we provide. Our goal is to provide a high level of concierge service from the very first moment that our guests arrive on the island, such as the transport to and from the harbor or airport, easy and direct car or scooter rental, boat rental reservations and even boat chartering for private use,” said Dimitris Vamvakaris, owner of the hotel, to The National Herald.

TNH: What amenities can your guests enjoy?

DV: Guests can start their day on the hotel’s spacious terrace, which has uninterrupted views of the sea and the neighboring islands of Kimolos and Polyaigos. They can enjoy an extraordinarily rich breakfast, which includes Greek yogurt, organic honey, and several delicacies unique to Milos. The magna overflow pool offers a sense of well-being. Additionally, our guests can enjoy their private pools (plunge pools) in their guest rooms, which include a hydro-massage function and luxurious toiletries.

TNH: What are some attractions near the hotel your guests can visit?

DV: Guests can walk to the picturesque village and beach of Apollonias and try local delicious dishes, as well as a variety of fresh fish in the best restaurants of the island. Sarakiniko, about a 15 minutes drive away, with its magnificent beach and ‘lunar’ landscape, is undoubtedly not only one of the most popular beaches on Milos, but also of Greece. On the way to Pollonia, and at a distance of only 1.2 kilometers from the hotel, are the ruins of the ancient city of Fylakopi, which is one of the most important settlements of the Cycladic civilization and the most important city of the prehistoric Aegean.

TNH: Are there Americans or Greeks of the diaspora that visit your hotel?

DV: Visitors from the United States are the bulk of our clientele. We host many Greeks from the United State as well as a large number of Greeks who have settled in other continents like Oceania (Australia) and Europe. These guests give us the opportunity to welcome them and the joy of providing them a unique experience on our island.

TNH: Many say that Milos is the ideal island for couples. What is your view on that?

DV: It is true, Milos is a popular destination for couples of all ages. It is filled with perfect beaches and romantic spots: the views of the endless blue ocean and the majestic sunsets make the island particularly attractive to couples. Moreover, Milos has not “experienced” the phenomenon of excessive tourism like other Cycladic islands, which really enhances the privacy of the visitors.

At Milos Breeze Boutique Hotel visitors can enjoy 4-star services in a modern aesthetic and minimally decorated environment that exudes the island’s traditions in every corner. The hotel’s premises are filled with handmade sculptures that blend harmoniously with the overall feel of the island. The hotel can be characterized by sophisticated hospitality and offers an unparalleled sense of serenity.