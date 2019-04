When I say, ‘that time’ is here again, I don’t mean your doctor’s visit, your birthday or getting that yearly checkup or your cat to a vet. I mean tax time.

Listen! I don’t like the subject, either. But, It’s one of those times that comes without fail like death and, yeah, taxes. Everyone has to do it, except politicians, drug dealers, the homeless and millionaires. If you have trouble filling out the 1040 Individual Income Tax Return, there’s a number …