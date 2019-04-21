SYRIZA Will Pay Overdue Pensioners Only Partial Lump Sum

ATHENS – While claiming recovery from a nine-year-long economic and austerity crisis, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is reportedly going to pay pensioners waiting for their benefits only 80 percent a lump sum they are due, which had already been reduced.

Despite reports to the contrary, the Labor Ministry is also far behind processing the applications of pensioners, who had to wait a year or sometimes two to get their benefits and were barred from working in the meantime.

Some 200,000 cases are still outstanding, said Kathimerini, adding that a draft law that is aimed to get debtors to the state up to 10 years to pay will include a clause limiting the lump sum for pensioners.

Previous retirees during the crisis years had seen their benefits and lump sums cut 30 percent and more on orders of international creditors and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, breaking a vow, continued hammering them hard.

Speaking on ANT1 television, Deputy Social Security Minister Tasos Petropoulos implied that such a clause will be in the ministry’s bill and that while other solutions were being examined. that for now the pensioners would only get 80 percent of their lump sums without explaining why. The paper said the first in line would those covered by the EEAEP system for retirees.