Turkish Defense Chief Says Greece Arming Aegean Islands

ATHENS – Showing there’s likely no chance yet of de-escalating tension between the countries, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar claimed Greece is violating international law by “arming” islands in the Aegean.

He called on his Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis to demilitarize them, said the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency, without offering any evidence they were being armed, showing the level of anxiety.

“Greece violates international law, treaties by arming Aegean islands, which are under demilitarized status,” he was quoted as telling Anadolu. “The demilitarized status of these islands should be protected and continued.”

He said Apostolakis, the former head of the Greek Armed Forces and a Naval Commander, should “take necessary measures” on this issue as part of “sincere, constructive and good bilateral relations.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas rejected it saying Greece was exercising its rights according to international law.

“The raising of such issues by the Turkish side, particularly when it threatens with war a sovereign country, in the case it exercises a legitimate sovereign right stemming from international law, does not rise to the level or relations that Greece, as a democratic and European country, wishes to foster with all its neighbouring countries,” he said in a statement.

“Since Turkey claims to respect good neighbourly relations, it should learn to respect international law as it stands, and not in the arbitrary way interprets it.”

He said that it was Turkey which is provoking trouble in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean as it has repeatedly sent fighter jets and warships to violate Greek airspace and waters with no condemnation from NATO, the alliance to which both belong.