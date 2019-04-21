Fr. Asterios Gerostergios Dies at 82 in Boston

BOSTON – Protopresbyter Asterios Gerostergios fell asleep in the Lord on April 9 after a brief illness. He served with dedication and piety the St. Constantine and Helen parish in Cambridge Massachusetts for 42 years and retired just about a year ago.

He was one of the most educated priests of the Greek Orthodox Church, a prolific writer of many theological and historical books and an excellent translator of theological and patristic works. Some of his books have been translated into Romanian and Russian.

The late Fr. Asterios was born on December 8, 1936 in Kallipefki, Greece. After the completion of his studies in Greece and Europe he came to the United States in 1968 and undertook graduate studies at Boston University. He was the son of Nicholas Gerostergios and Panagio Drogogias.

He was ordained in 1972 and served at first at the St. George perish in Southbridge Massachusetts. He was appointed to the Sts. Constantine and Helen parish in Cambridge in 1977, where he helped students – from Greece as well as Greek-Americans – spiritually and financially, providing guidance and scholarships.

Fr. Asterios was honored by the Orthodox Patriarch Benedictos I of Jerusalem, 1979, and he received the Golden Key, City of Cambridge, in 2000.

Fr. Asterios was a classmate and friend of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Upon hearing of his death His All Holiness sent an official Patriarchal message of condolences to his relatives through Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.

According to a published obituary Fr. Asterios was beloved father of Nicholas Gerostergios. Loving Brother of Anna Gikas and her husband Lazaros, Maria Gketsios, and the late Paraskevi Kilindris. Loving Uncle of Effie Tchobanian and her husband Arshag, Yota and Dennis Gikas, Ioannis and Panagiota Gketsios and Dionisios Kilindris. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. The funeral Service took place on Wednesday, April 17 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Church in Cambridge.