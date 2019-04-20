Going on in Our Community

APRIL 20

BOSTON, MA – Saturday of Lazarus Pancake Breakfast at Annunciation Greek Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker Street in Boston, following the Divine Liturgy, 8:45-10 AM on Saturday, Apr. 20. All families are encouraged to attend the pancake breakfast, as we also prepare for Palm Sunday with the making of the beautiful palm crosses. More information is available by phone: 617-731-6633 and online: bostoncathedral.org.

MANCHESTER, NH – Easter Bake Sale at the Assumption Greek Church of Manchester, 111 Island Pond Road, takes place on Saturday, Apr. 20, 10 AM-2 PM. Enjoy pites, baklava, kourabiedes, koulourakia, tsoureki, and more Greek pastries. More information is available by phone: 603-623-2045 and online: assumptionnh.org.

APRIL 21

NEW LONDON, CT – The Enosis Philoptochos Society hosts the Palm Sunday Luncheon at St. Sophia Greek Church, 200 Hempstead Street in New London, on Sunday, Apr. 21, 11 AM-2 PM. Tickets on sale through April 14. No tickets will be sold at the door. More information is available by 860-442-2377 and online: saintsophianl.org.

APRIL 24

MANHATTAN – Renowned Greek author Ersi Sotiropoulos will sign and discuss her book inspired by the poet C.P. Cavafy, What’s Left of the Night, at the Strand bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street in Manhattan, on Wednesday, Apr. 24, 7 PM. The event takes place in the Rare Book Room as Sotiropoulos discusses her acclaimed work with Sam Sacks of the Wall Street Journal’s Fiction Chronicle. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the event. More information is available online: strandbooks.com.

APRIL 25

MANHATTAN – EMBCA presents the 4th Annual Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues Concert on Thursday, Apr. 25, 6 PM, at Saint Peter’s Church, 619 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. More information is available online: embca.com.

APRIL 25-27

MANHATTAN – Ion by Euripides at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, three performances only on Thursday, Apr. 25, Friday, Apr. 26, and Saturday, Apr. 27. All shows at 8 PM. Presented in Greek with English supertitles. In a new translation and direction by renowned Greek director Ioli Andreadi, the play stars Konstantinos Bibis and Dimitra Chatoupi, with music by Nikos Touliatos. More information is available by phone: 212-563-6269.

APRIL 29

MANHATTAN – The Monthly Social & Networking event held jointly with the Manhattan-based AHEPA Family Chapters, Delphi #25, and the Daughters of Penelope, Evryklea Chapter #36, at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan on Monday, Apr. 29, 6-8 PM. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Please contact ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com for details.

MAY 1, JUNE 5

MANHATTAN – New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to his New York residency at Drom with three concerts for the Spring and Summer seasons. The theme for the new performances is “Road to Athens,” as the series will culminate in a concert at the prestigious NOSTOS Summer Festival at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens, Greece on June 30th. The upcoming New York shows are Wednesday, May 1 and Jun. 5, both at 8 PM. Also featured are the musicians Ben Butler (guitars), Richard Hammond (bass), Peter Douskalis (guitars, assistant director), Agapitos Maganaris (bouzouki, vocals), Gary Schreiner (accordion, harmonica), Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion) and Jessie Reagen Mann (cello). More information is available online: dromnyc.com.

MAY 2

MANHATTAN – You’re invited to The Economist’s EASTMED New York Investment Summit, Cyprus-Greece-Israel: Strengthening Business Ties, at Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday, May 2, 8 AM-3 PM. Bringing together key policy-makers, government officials and prominent business leaders to brainstorm, openly debate, and explore the investment opportunities available in the Eastern Mediterranean region. More information is available online: http://www.hazliseconomist.com/en/event/Eastmed_NY_Investment_Summit/form.

MAY 3

MANHATTAN – The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce holds its 15th Annual Awards Dinner honoring ExxonMobil in Manhattan on Friday, May 3, 6:30 PM. More information is available online: cypruschamber.com.

MAY 3-5

JACKSON, MS – Holy Trinity & St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 5725 Pear Orchard Road in Jackson, holds its annual Greek Festival May 3-5. Enjoy authentic Greek food and sweets, marketplace, Pepsi products, Budweiser beverages, etc. Also, delivery and drive thru 11 AM-2:30 PM on Friday. Entertainment includes live Greek music, dancing, and dance lessons, children’s games, space jumps, face painting, and church tours. Hours: Friday, May 3, 5-10 PM; Saturday, May 4, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, May 5, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 601-355-6325 and online: greekfestjackson.org.

MAY 3-11

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents the New York Greek Film Expo May 3-11at the Directors Guild Theater 110 West 57th Street in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, and the Bow Tie Cinemas 430 Plandome Road in Manhasset. Topical offerings reflect the Greek and Greek-American experience with films that capture the current political and social transitions in Greece, the life stories of 20th century cultural giants, a love story set against the backdrop of the Greek War of Independence, and a documentary that explores women’s issues. Greek language films are shown with English subtitles. For further information, to purchase tickets to the New York Greek Film Expo and Opening Reception or for information on how to become a Hellenic Film Society USA sponsor, please visit https://hellenicfilmusa.org/ or email info@hellenicfilmusa.org or call 646-844-1488.

MAY 9-12

WATERBURY, CT – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury, holds its 47th annual Greek Festival Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, jewelry, raffles Church viewing and tours. Entertainment includes live Greek music in the evenings, Greek dancing by the youth of the church and Kids’ corner. Free parking and free admission. Hours: Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 10, 11AM-11 PM; Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, May 12, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-754-5189 and online: holytrinitywaterbury.org/greekfest.

May 10-11

ASTORIA The Theatrical Group of St. Demetrios Astoria presents The Aunt from Chicago, the comedy by Alekos Sakellarios, directed by Apostolos Mavrommatis and Stavroula Tsoutsa, on May 10 and 11, 8 PM at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria. Free admission.