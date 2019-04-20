Fresh Spring Vegetables and a Salad to Enjoy

By Eleni Sakellis April 20, 2019

Green Salad with Farro and Roasted Beets. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Spring is a wonderful time to enjoy fresh vegetables and salads. Full of vitamins, phytonutrients, fiber, and anti-oxidants, vegetables offer a wide variety of health benefits, including lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes, and lowering the risk of certain cancers. The nutrients of certain vegetables are more easily absorbed when lightly cooked while others can be enjoyed raw. Farro is an ancient grain with a nutty flavor similar to brown rice. Rich in fiber, magnesium, and …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available