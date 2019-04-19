Follow the Wind in Santa Maria, Paros

Because of the summer north winds that blow over the Cyclades, Paros is a wonderful island for windsurfing as well as for kitesurfing. Particularly, Santa Maria beach is a great place to chase the wind and feel the summer breeze. From the beach, you can also enjoy the beautiful view of the island of Naxos.

At Santa Maria beach, the windsurfing conditions are suitable for beginners as well as for intermediate and advanced surfers.

Windsurfing can be enjoyed for the whole summer season, but kitesurfing is possible only during the off-season, from October to March. Santa Maria beach is famous for its ideal weather conditions that are suitable for all types of water sports – the temperature of the water varies from 16 °C (61°F) to 25 °C (77°F). The wind force varies from 1 to 8 BFT, so depending on the weather, both beginners and experts can ride the wind.

If you don’t feel like taking all your equipment with you, or if don’t own your own a board, you can visit The Surf Club by the beach. They provide appropriate equipment (including high-end boards and sails) for surfers of all levels, making it easy to enjoy the sunny days and clear waters. Visitors who are not experts can also benefit from the windsurfing courses The Surf Club provides.

However, for anyone hoping to go windsurfing in Santa Maria, it’s important to mention that because there is a famous beach bar on the beach itself, there is a lot of activity on the beach and many swimmers in the water. Although this is common for any popular Greek summer beach, windsurfers should be slightly cautious when enjoying their sport. The way to get more space is to avoid the busiest summer months, July and August, when Santa Maria will surely be full of life.

If you wish to stay a bit longer in Santa Maria, you can find accommodation at Surfing Beach Paros Camping/Village. They offer options for every taste: bungalows built in traditional Cycladic style, camping for nature lovers who want to sleep by the sea, as well as economical and compact wooden beach huts. Santa Maria can be reached by local buses or by boats departing from the harbor of Naoussa.

Santa Maria is a part of the Natura 2000 project, which is an environmental conservation program all around Greece. The area is important for migratory waterfowl and a place for breeding raptors and seabirds, such as Gull Larus audouinii (Αιγαιόγλαρος), the wild seagull. Visitors must respect nature: for example, collecting all rubbish, especially plastics, and avoiding shampoo or soaps close to the beach.