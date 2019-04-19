Your Legal Questions Answered: Declaration of Real Property in Greece

The Hellenic Cadastre records properties with absolute transparency and security and secures ownership of the real property of every citizen in Greece.

Cadastral surveys document the boundaries of land ownership by the production of documents, diagrams, sketches, and plans that indicate location, shape, boundaries, etc.

The cadastral survey requires those who have real estate rights in the cadastral areas of Greek territory to submit a declaration of ownership of their properties to the specific Cadastral Office of the area where the properties are located.

The submission of the declaration of the property is mandatory and constitutes a prerequisite for any legal act concerning the property in the future (e.g. parental benefit, donation or transfer, issuing a building license in Greece).

In the case that a property is not declared by the owner within the deadline of the cadastral survey, it will be recorded in the National Cadastre database as “UNKNOWN OWNER”. Consequently, the owners will have to turn to the courts in order to claim their properties.

WHO MUST SUBMIT A DECLARATION?

All persons or legal entities who have real estate or other registered property rights in Greece, such as ownership (full or limited ownership), usufruct, pre–notification, or other real property encumbrance are required to submit a declaration of their right to the National Cadastre.

If there are co-owners in a property, everyone must submit a separate declaration (e.g. limited ownership and usufruct of a property).

HOW TO SUBMIT A DECLARATION

The declaration can be submitted either to the specific Cadastral Survey Office in person, by proxy, or on-line at www.ktimatologio.gr.

The deadline for submitting declarations is three (3) months for residents in Greece and six (6) months for non-residents in Greece. After the expiry of this deadline, the declaration is OVERDUE and an extra fine may be imposed depending on the value and the type of the properties.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Title of property’s acquisition (notary documents, court decisions, administrative acts, inheritance documents).

Certificate of registration in the Land Registry.

Copy of identification card or passport.

Document with the Tax ID Number of the declarer (e.g. revenue statement or E9 or power bill etc.)

Exact location of the property (topographic document)

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS IN CASE OF ACQUISITION OF A RIGHT BY:

Inheritance: Any right acquired by inheritance may be declared irrespectively of whether or not an inheritance has been received or a certificate of inheritance has been issued.

The existence or non-existence of a will is decisive. In case of a will, the following documents must be submitted: a) title of the inheritor (if any), b) death certificate, c) a copy of the published will, d) certificate of non-publication of another will, and e) certificate of non-denial of inheritance.

Where there is no will, the following documents must be submitted: (a) title of the inheritor (if any), (b) death certificate, (c) certificate of relatives, (d) certificate of non-publication of will, and (e) certificate of non-denial of inheritance.

WAYS OF SUBMITTING A DECLARATION AVAILABLE TO EXPATRIATES

If the declaration is filled out, signed , and submitted by a third party on behalf of the beneficiary, it will be necessary to have a special authoriz ation with certified signature authenticity which can be provided by the Embassy/Consulate in their country of residence. By proxy already authoriz ed with a special or general proxy document to administer their real estate in Greece. By a third party with simple authoriz ation . In this case, beneficiaries should dispatch their filled out and signed declaration together with the necessary documents by post. The author iz ed person must submit the declaration to the competent Cadastral Survey Office. For the first time, the declaration can be submitted on-line using a special IT application found on the HELLENIC CADASTRE website www.ktimatologio.gr . In this case, the necessary documents submitted with the declaration will be sent by post to the competent Cadastral Survey Office and the fixed fee is paid by credit card.

Rhetor Law Firm is a Greek Law Firm (Athens & Thessaloniki) specialized in complex legal and property issues in Greece. Find more: www.rhetor.gr