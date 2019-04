Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in 1964 fessed that he was unable to precisely define obscenity, “but I know it when I see it.”

Similarly, most reasonable people know, more or less, the appropriate boundaries of social interaction. Rape is obviously wrong, and illegal; saying “nice purse” to a woman is fine. In the very wide range between those two extremes, there are a host of words and actions that range from perfectly acceptable to absolutely forbidden – but often those …