Shipping Tycoon Marinakis Says Tsipras Sought Loan for Businessman

ATHENS – Facing trial on charges of match-fixing, Olympiakos soccer team owner and shipping magnate Vanelis Marinakis quickly accused a top official of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of trying to arrange a loan for a politically-connected businessman to buy a TV station license as the government was trying to control how many were issued.

The fiery and powerful Marinakis, who has faced a long line of accusations of shadowy dealings, said Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas came to him – saying it was at the behest of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – to give a 26.3-million-euro ($29.58 million) loan to Christos Kalogritsas to get the license.

Marinakis made his claim during a radio interview on Real FM and said the loan was designed to cover the first installment of a broadcast license being auctioned off by the government before the scheme was stopped.

The political opposition and critics said Kalogritsas was a kind of straw man acting for Tsipras and SYRIZA in a bid to gain control of the media by making private TV licenses too expensive or aimed to be put in the hands of those friendly to the government.

Kalogritsas’ son, Yiannis, won one of the TV licenses initially and his father was accused of tax evasion as the finances of the family came under intense scrutiny as the tenders were being auctioned off.

Yiannis Kalogritsas pulled out after a request by his company for extra time to submit the first installment was rejected by the government and he said he was withdrawing, citing “corrupt circles” that had accused him of tax evasion and other offenses.

Marinakis, who throws his weight around, came out swinging haymakers with both fists at the government with his accusations about the loan being sought and dared a response in return.

“I challenge Mr. Pappas to come out and refute this… our capital has been checked by the biggest auditing firms in the world. Because our companies are listed (NYSE, NASDAQ) and because we cooperate with major companies, detailed audits take place,” Marinakis said.

Marinakis said after he assumed control of the debt-laden DOL (Lambrakis) media group, government officials again asked him for “favors,” to hire managers and editors with a “friendly” attitude towards the government and SYRIZA.

He mentioned rival football owner Ivan Savvidis, the Greek-Russian owner of PAOK Thessaloniki, who owns the marginal Open Beyond TV station and who had stepped in for a license when Kalogritsas withdrew.

“I never hide in any of the business I conduct. I can’t become like Savvidis…front-man… I’ve been patient all this time, but people must hear the truth,” said Marinakis, echoing charges by others that Savvidis acts in Tsipras’ interests.

Marinakis said judicial probes and trials won’t find he’s done anything wrong, saying that, “every Greek citizen understands that I am personally being targeted by the government, despite the fact that these charges against me have collapsed.”

He said he’ll take his case to the European Court of Human Rights against Tsipras, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, former justice minister Stavros Kontonis and Independent Greeks (ANEL) party Panos Kammenos, saying they slandered him.

“If this government lasts until October, we’ll have a conviction against a standing prime minister (by the ECHR) for the first time ever,” said Marinakis, a nod to coming national elections which must be held by October with the major rival New Democracy having a big lead over SYRIZA.

In an angry response, unnamed government sources charged that Marinakis is the “real leader” behind main opposition New Democracy, while calling his allegations “lies and mud-slinging,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Greece’s Supreme Court on April 17 ruled that Marinakis, along with another 27 individuals, should be indicted to stand trial for fixing football matches, ignoring a recommendation by Deputy Prosecutor Evangelos Zacharakis for the annulment of an indictment against Marinakis and the rest.

That would have meant that the 28 defendants would only be tried for the lesser charge of forming a criminal gang and not for tampering with the result of matches, which is a criminal-level offense. Marinakis also owns the Nottingham Forest soccer team in England’s Premier League.