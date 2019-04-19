May Day in the Stavros Niarchos Park

The Stavros Niarchos Park is inviting visitors to join in a smorgasborg of free, family-oriented fun organised in the grounds around the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre to celebrate May Day, ranging from music and dance to workshops and simple walks in the grounds.

The music line up includes the bands Burger Project and The Jaguar Bombs, playing on the Great Lawn at 11:30 and 13:00, respectively, an Afro-Brazilian dance lab and a Capoeira class for families that are open to all comers will take place at the Pine Grove, the former at 17:00 and the latter at 18:30.

Younger visitors will enjoy The Wonder Park, featuring activities designed to cultivate empathy in children, at 11:00 and 12:30, and a host of other workshops for children on May Day morning, including face-painting, a ‘treasure hunt’ to make May Day wreaths in the Mediterranean Garden and the cartographers’ picnic in the Labyrinth between 10:30 and 11:30.

Both young and old will enjoy “The Bubble Parade: The Garden of Wishes” at 14:30 and the Stavros Niarchos Park guided tours, which combine nature, history, poetry and personal storytelling, under the guidance of director Georgina Kakoudaki. The tour guide in May will be Michalis Syriopoulos, graduate of Vasilis Diamantopoulos Drama School, who made his stage acting debut in 2008 and received the Dimitris Horn Drama Award for his acting in 2017/2018. Adults may also enjoy a workshop to make May Day paper flower wreaths at the Southern Walk at 10:30.