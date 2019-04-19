Advance Bookings for Athens and Epidaurus Festival Tickets Starting on Tuesday

Early bookings for the Athens and Epidaurus Festival 2019 will start on Tuesday, April 23, it was announced on Friday.

Tickets for Epidaurus, Herod Atticus, Piraeus 260 and the other venues of the Festival will be available from noon on Tuesday and can be purchased by phone, electronically or at Public stores.

The telephone number for booking tickets is 210 8938112 (Monday to Sunday, from 09:00 to 21:00). Alternativey, they can be bought online at the websites greekfestival.gr and www.ticketmaster.gr.

The telephone number for group purchases of over 20 tickets is: 2103222720 and tickets@greekfestival.gr. Tickets for the disabled can be requested at the e-mail: tameia@greekfestival.gr