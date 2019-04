ATHENS – The parliament plenary on Friday decided to lift the immunity from prosecution of Democratic Alliance MP Andreas Loverdos and New Democracy (ND) MP Marios Salmas, at the request of the prosecutors investigating the Novartis and arthroscopies cases, respectively.

Both Loverdos and Salmas asked that the parliament vote to lift their immunity so that their cases will go before justice.

Of a total of 214 deputies present, 213 voted to lift immunity for Loverdos and 209 deputies for Salmas.