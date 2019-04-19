Two Prominent Greek Laywers Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Korydallos Prison Mafia

ATHENS – Two prominent criminal laywers have been arrested at the orders of the examining magistrate in relation to the the so-called “Korydallos prison mafia” case, one on Friday morning and one on Thursday evening.

Both lawyers will be led before the examining magistrate, who is charging them with attempted extortion and forming a criminal organisation.

The charges are related to an ongoing investigation into the attempted homicide of a former attorney of the Greek Electricity Market Operator (LAGIE) in 2014, for which the business man Aris Floros has already been convicted by a first-instance court as moral instigator, while the perpetrators are members of the prison criminal organisation.

An appeal hearing of the case is due to begin soon, under the shadow of revelations that have led to the LAGIE lawyer being charged and remanded in custody as a member of the criminal ring.

The two lawyers arrested on Thursday and Friday were until recently representing the former LAGIE lawyer in the attempted homicide case and are alleged to have demanded money from Floros in order for their client to withdraw his civil suit for the attack against him in 2014.