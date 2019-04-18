Mitsotakis in Nicosia: ND will Reduce Taxation and Renegotiate Primary Surpluses

Main opposition New Democracy’s leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticised the SYRIZA government’s economic policy but also laid blame on European financial institutions for the targets they demanded, while attending the 9th Nicosia Economic Congress in Cyprus on Thursday.

The ND president praised the policy followed by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, pointing out that he is “watching closely what has been happening in Cyprus over the last six years”.

Talking about Greece, Mitsotakis said that “the tragic first half of 2015 brought us the third memorandum,” while adding that “the policies of the outgoing government brought unnecessary results.” Referring to what he said were unnecessarily large primary surpluses and a banking sector that has not yet fully recovered, he clarified that his vision is for Greece to achieve at least 4 pct growth in the short term and to increase investments.

Anticipating a clear mandate to govern after the next general elections later this year, Mitsotakis said he wants to reduce corporate tax and property tax (ENFIA) as well as VAT, saying that “we want Greece to become a tourist destination the whole year round…and unblock investments that are stuck due to bureaucracy,” pointing to the former Ellinikon airport site and COSCO’s investment in the port of Piraeus as potential opportunities for creating jobs.

“This government is repeating the mistakes of the past by inflating the state budget and enhancing benefits policies,” added Mitsotakis, underlining that SYRIZA had weakened Greece’s middle class and that his goal will be to renegotiate primary surpluses.

Mitsotakis is paying a two-day visit to Cyprus on Thursday and Friday. His engagements on Thursday included a meeting with the leader of Democratic Rally (DISY), Averof Neophytou, at 11:00 and he partiicpated in a panel on “The Future of the Greek Economy” at the 9th Nicosia Economic Congress at 12:30.

At 17:30, he is scheduled to meet and talk with 10 Greek students studying at the universities of Cyprus as part of a Microsoft Innovation Center event, and will then meet with members and supporters of New Democracy living and working in Cyprus.

At 8:30 on Friday the leader of New Democracy will meet with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades.