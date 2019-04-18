Turkish F-16 Flies Excessively Close to Helicopter Transporting Greek Army Chief

A Turkish F-16 fighter plane that had infringed on the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Thursday flew excessively close to a military helicopter transporting Hellenic Army General Staff chief Lieut. General Georgios Kambas to the Megisti islands’ complex, near Kastellorizo. The incident occurred as the Turkish plane was exiting the Athens FIR, following interception by a pair of Hellenic Air Force fighter planes.

An announcement from the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) said that two Turkish F-16s had entered the Athens FIR without submitting flight plans early on Thursday morning. Two Greek fighters scrambled from Kasteli and Souda to identify and intercept them, in accordance with standard international practice.

At that time, the HAGS chief was flying from Rhodes to Megisti in a military helicopter, as part of a two-day tour of the 95th National Guard Higher Command’s zone of responsibility.

During the interception, one of the Turkish F-16s, followed by the two Greek fighters, left the Athens FIR and flew southward, coming within one mile from the islands at same time as the helicopter was making its approach, and flying closer to the army chief’s helicopter than the F-16 that had flown close to the helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Agathonisi on March 25.

Lieut. Gen. Kambas arrived in Rhodes on Wednesday in a C-12 army plane and then flew by helicopter to the islands of Symi, Tilos and Halki. He concluded his tour by visiting units in Megisti, Ro, Stroggyli and is now returning to Athens.