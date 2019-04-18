Acropolis Site Shuts Down Again for Fear of Lightning Injuries

ATHENS – The archaeological site of the Acropolis will be shut down for the rest of the day on Thursday for safety reasons, the Ministry of Culture said, following weather warnings.

“According to information from the National Meteorological Service (EMY) and the General Secretariat of Citizen Protection, a powerful thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon,” the Ministry said, citing the latest weather information.

The site also shut down on Wednesday afternoon following the injury of two guards and two tourists from lightning at the. The Acropolis has a lightning rod, near the site of the Erechtheion temple, and the four were injured near the ticketing area below. The tourists were released after checks, and the guards remained longer for precautionary reasons.