Tottenham Stuns Man City to Reach Champions League Semis

MANCHESTER, England — Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into its first European Cup semifinal in 57 years and ended Manchester City’s quadruple hopes by scoring the decider in a breathtaking Champions League game that produced seven goals and saw an apparent injury-time winner for City ruled out after a video review.

City won the second leg 4-3 at home but Tottenham advanced 4-4 on aggregate on Wednesday thanks to the away goals rule to set up a meeting with Ajax.

Llorente, a back-up striker who lives in the shadow of the injured Harry Kane, nudged the ball into the net in the 73rd minute with his hip — a goal that was only given after a VAR decision.

Video review worked in Tottenham’s favor again in stoppage time when Raheem Sterling looked to have secured City’s progress. But as the home fans celebrated and the devastated Spurs players slumped to the turf, the referee determined that Sergio Aguero was offside before crossing to Sterling.

It was a dramatic finish to a game that saw three lead changes and four goals scored in the opening 11 minutes.

By: Rob Harris, AP Sports Writer