IT Set to Change Our World “Even More Radically,” MIT Prof. Daskalakis Says

Information technology has already changed our world and is about to change things even more radically, Greek MIT Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Professor Constantinos Daskalakis said, in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Daskalakis was in Greece to deliver a speech on “How digital technologies change the world around us” at the 7th Arsakio Schools students conference focusing on humanity’s relations with digital technology. He noted that these changes concern the average person, and in the same way that our mobile phones have become our assistants, so “our car will become our chauffeur”.

Talking to ANA, Daskalakis noted that many of these changes have already underway:

“Looking at the world around us, information technology has already changed it and is going to change it in even more radical ways. We will see an even greater introduction of technologies aiming to improve productive processes, to make technology complementary to our own work, our own life, our day-to-day. And, of course, we are referring to the average human being; in the same way that our cell phone is our assistant, our car will be our chauffeur. We are talking about a future when we hope human minds will be replaced in the more mundane tasks and be freed for higher creative work. And we are talking about the immediate future.

“Young people, as is to be expected, are familiar with the digital world but it is necessary for the older generations to adapt. It is obvious that the younger generation will be more adaptable to the changes but we all have to get into the game.”