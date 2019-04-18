Marinakis, 27 Others, to Stand Trial for Match-Fixing in Football

ATHENS – Greece’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Greek ship owner and football club owner Evangelos Marinakis, along with another 27 individuals, should be indicted to stand trial for fixing football matches.

In its ruling, the Penal Section of the Supreme Court threw out a petition of Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Evangelos Zacharakis for the annulment of an indictment against Marinakis and the rest, so that the 28 defendants would only be tried for the lesser charge of forming a criminal gang and not for tampering with the result of matches, which is a criminal-level offence. All 28 will therefore be indicted to stand trial for match-fixing.

The case was revived by an Athens Appeals Court Justices’ Council ruling in 2018 and is now returning to the Athens Appeals Court, following Wednesday’s decision.

Evangelos Marinakis is a Greek shipowner and member of the Piraeus city council. He is the owner of the football clubs Olympiacos in Greece and Nottingham Forest in England.