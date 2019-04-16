Dep FM Quick: Greece, North Macedonia’s Relations in a Positive and Productive Phase

SKOPJE (ANA/N. Fragopoulos)—Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov expressed their pleasure over the closer cooperation and continous improvement in the relations between the two countries during their meeting on Monday in Skopje.

In an announcement, the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia said that “Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ historic visit recently to Skopje and the signed agreement constitute a very important step towards the implementation of cooperation, especially in the economy and the cross-border connection.”

Dimitrov said the same announcement expressed his gratitude for Greece’s support in terms of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO and the EU, noting that all the matters that affect both countries relations can be resolved with mutual trust and volition.

Quick was also received by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and had a meeting with the Minister responsbile for Diaspora issues Edmond Ademi, as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski.

The talks during these meetings focused on recent developments in the two countries’ relations, Quick said, as well as the overall implementation of the Prespes Agreement, which is of very high importance. “Today’s visit is another indication that the relations between the two countries have entered a new, very positive and productive phase,” Quick added.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s press office issued the following announcement after the meeting with Quick: “With my friend, the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras, we proved that new opportunities for collaboration lie ahead of us and that the common interest can be used for positive cooperation to make up for lost time.”

Highlighted during the meeting, according to the same announcement, was the importance of the Action plan signed by Zaev and Tsipras during a recent visit by a Greek delegation to Skopje, which essentially made arrangements for all the actions outlined in agreements for enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, transports, agriculture and health, as well as of Greece’s support for North Macedonia’ accession course to EU.